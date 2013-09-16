jump to content
Issue #90

Submitted by Tim McSorley on Mon, 2013-09-16 17:41

Download Issue #90 (Sept/Oct 2013) [9MB, PDF]

To read the individual articles online, visit this page.

Issue #90 is formatted as 28 pages of letter sized paper (8.5x11).

(You need Acrobat Reader or an application that reads pdf files to view the print version of this issue.)

Distribution rights:

You are free (and encouraged) to download, print, and distribute as many copies of The Dominion as you like, with the following restrictions:

  • the content of the paper will not be modified
  • no advertising or additional content will be attached to the paper
  • 15 per cent of any profits derived from the sale or distribution of The Dominion will be paid to The Dominion
  • We ask regular readers for a voluntary contribution of between $2 and $10 per issue. See our donation page for details.

Exceptions to any of these restrictions may be granted on a case by case basis. Contact us with any questions.


The Dominion is a monthly paper published by an incipient network of independent journalists in Canada. It aims to provide accurate, critical coverage that is accountable to its readers and the subjects it tackles. Taking its name from Canada's official status as both a colony and a colonial force, the Dominion examines politics, culture and daily life with a view to understanding the exercise of power.

