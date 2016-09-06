Support the Dominion
Download Issue #96 (Summer 2016) [5.3MB, PDF]
The Summer 2015 issue of The Dominion magazine, Special Issue on Land Defence "Warrior Up!", is now online.
To see and download the PDF of the issue, click here .
The articles can be read individually online at dominion.mediacoop.ca and are listed on this Media Co-op press release.
Distribution rights:
You are free (and encouraged) to download, print, and distribute as many copies of The Dominion as you like, with the following restrictions:
-the content of the paper will not be modified
-no advertising or additional content will be attached to the paper
-15 per cent of any profits derived from the sale or distribution of The Dominion will be paid to The Dominion
-We ask regular readers for a voluntary contribution of between $2 and $10 per issue. See the Media Co-op donation page for details.
Exceptions to any of these restrictions may be granted on a case by case basis. Contact us with any questions at info@mediacoop.ca
The Dominion is a monthly paper published by an incipient network of independent journalists in Canada. It aims to provide accurate, critical coverage that is accountable to its readers and the subjects it tackles. Taking its name from Canada's official status as both a colony and a colonial force, the Dominion examines politics, culture and daily life with a view to understanding the exercise of power.